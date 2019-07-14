Briton makes it to poker World Series final table

LAS VEGAS: A 21-year-old university drop-out is in with a chance of winning 10 million US dollars next week in the world’s most prestigious poker tournament.

Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, Essex, will be at the table for the final of the World Series Of Poker in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The relative newcomer to the world of professional poker beat out over 8,500 players to become one of the final nine battling for the grand prize.

Nick has only been playing poker for a year after dropping out of his computer science degree at the University of Hertfordshire to bet full time. He only turned 21 in December, making this tournament the first time he is legally allowed to play due to the gambling age limit in America.

“It’s absolutely crazy and feels so surreal — an unbelievable experience,” he said. The young newcomer is the only Brit to make it to the final and if he wins, will be the first ever to take the 10 million dollar grand prize.

Four of his final opponents are American, as well as one German, one Canadian and one Iranian-German. Nick first heard of poker as a teenager and was attracted to the strategy involved, but only started playing seriously last year.

He said: “I love the game. I take it very seriously and put in the same number of hours, more probably, as if I was doing a regular nine-to-five job. “I had built up a sufficient bankroll playing online and in tournaments that I could afford to come out to Las Vegas for the main event. It’s the most prestigious tournament in the world. It was a no-brainer as I had the money.”