Mon Jul 15, 2019
July 15, 2019

Proof of dedication

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter ‘Disillusioned’ (July 10) by Wazeer Latifya. The writer wrote about how the lack of proper infrastructure was destroying our nation’s economy. Our leaders only work for themselves.

If our leaders really wish to show that they care for our nation’s prosperity then now is the time to do it. Our current economic crisis and depreciation of the Pakistani Rupees will not end soon otherwise.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

