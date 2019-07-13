close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
AFP
July 14, 2019

Fiji crush NZ Maori

Sports

AFP
July 14, 2019

SUVA, Fiji: Fiji launched their World Cup build-up with a crushing 27-10 win over the New Zealand Maori in Suva on Saturday.

It was their first win over the Maori in 62 years. “To get a win in our first game is an amazing achievement for the team,” captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu said of Fiji’s first run together since beating France eight months ago. “It means a lot to the team, means a lot to the individual players.” Maori captain Ash Dixon described the Fiji performance as “awesome” and said his side failed to contain the Fijians off-and free-flowing game.

