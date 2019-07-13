Father of three shot dead

LAHORE : A father of three was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Hanjarwal area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Asif was asleep outside his house when unidentified persons shot at and wounded him. Hearing the gunshots, residents woke up and rushed to the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The body was removed to morgue.

commits suicide: A 28-year-old man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Shadbagh area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bilal. His family said he committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. He was removed to hospital where he expired. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: At least five people were killed and 965 injured in different road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 846 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 563 baldly injured victims of accidents were removed to hospitals and 402 persons sustaining minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

arrested: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Civil Lines and City arrested four car and bike thieves and recovered cars and bikes from their possession.

The arrested criminals were identified as Farhan, Kashmira Masih, Ishfaq and Azhar Abbas. Police recovered six cars, 14 bikes and a rickshaw from their possession.