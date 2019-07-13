close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

Electricity shortages

July 14, 2019

Bugh is a small village approximately 20 kilometres away from Turbat. Unfortunately, our village is suffering from long hours of loadshedding and we are in dire need of electricity. The people of Bugh are unable to afford generators or solar panels. We are facing many hardships as two weeks have passed without electricity and the closest transformer is out of order. I humbly request the concerned authorities to please look into this issue.

Sanjnad Baloch, Turbat

