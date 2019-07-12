Stakeholders vow steps for Tirah development

TIRAH: Stakeholders at a function pledged to take steps to improve education, health, economic and tourist facilities in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

They were speaking at a function where students from 14 private sector schools of the valley participated in various contests.

The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) had arranged the event at the Government School Zanzeer Khan Killay in collaboration with the Pak Army.

Local elders, security officials and parents of the students were present on the occasion.

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, Lt Col Shahzad said there was talent in the youth of the valley and the government and Pak Army would focus on the development of their social, educational, health, cultural and economic conditions.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the locals and security forces during the insurgency in the area would not go waste.

The official said that it was the foremost responsibility of the government to maintain peace after it had been restored and now attention would be paid to education, health and culture development in the valley.

He said the security forces and tribal people had rendered sacrifices against the militants in prolonged militancy in the area to restore peace.

Syed Adnan Kakakhel, the local SRSP representative, said that Tirah offered many opportunities for economic development for local people.

“Now that peace had come to the beautiful valley the communities must work in close collaboration with all stakeholders to benefit from the economic openings,” he added.

The chief guest flanked by Major Imdad, Captain Ibrahim and Captain Noor distributed trophies, shields and cash prizes to the students who had excelled in speeches, food preparation, music, and other contests.

The students of Islamia Model School, Allama Iqbal Model School and Tirah Model School obtained first, second and third prizes, respectively. In the speech contest, the students of Muslim Public School got the first prize, Deo Khyber second and Noor Qaumi School third prize.