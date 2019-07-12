RIS students join plantation drive

Islamabad: Roots International Schools and Colleges in collaboration with ICT administration participated in a plantation drive for the cause of Clean and Green Islamabad Initiative, says a press release.

RIS students working on a CAS Community Action Services projects planted many plants on Kashmir Highway. RIS faculty also took part in this drive, spent a day on highway for betterment of society and healthy environment. Students will be participating in series of campaigns under the umbrella of CSR projects, which will ultimately beneficial for the society and for their own selves.

RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq encouraged students to take part in such initiatives with the government, which are going to help in improving ecosystem of the country. He said “we are using weapon of education and our youth for the development of our country. We are not only providing academic excellence but also involving our students in all CSR projects and exploring opportunities for them. Our students are working under the umbrella of environmental society and Eco-Literacy Club for the CIVIC development and such initiative taken by ICT administration. I am thankful to Mr.Asif Khatak Additional Commissioner Islamabad and Mr Irshad Director Environment for providing such avenues to the young generation and creating healthy environment for the young generation , which will inculcate positive thinking and will boost their energy in more cultured way. We are always there to support ICT in every campaign, project which is for social cause.