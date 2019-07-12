close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Farewell

Lahore

LAHORE: The officers and officials of Lahore police Friday bade farewell to a recently-retired senior official of CCPO Office Haji Akram. Haji Akram served in Punjab Police for 38 years.

The capital city police officer (CCPO) presented him an honourary shield and cash prize. The CCPO also paid tributes to the services rendered by Haji Akram. The SSP Admin and SSP Discipline were also present.

