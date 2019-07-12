Trains running behind schedule

LAHORE :A number of passenger trains arrived with delay at Lahore Railway Station while some also departed with delay causing immense trouble to the passengers in extreme hot weather.

Pak Business Express 34-down left with delay of around five hours from Lahore Railway Station while Green Line was delayed for around two hours. Karakorum Express 42-down which was scheduled to leave from Lahore at 4pm departed at 12am. Similarly, an inordinate delay was announced by Pakistan Railways for Karachi-bound Shah Hussain Express.

The delays were primarily caused because of late arrival of trains from Quetta and Karachi. It is pertinent to mention here that Quetta-bound passenger train Akbar Express had collided with a freight train near Sadiqabad on Thursday morning in which over 20 people lost their lives while around 100 got injured.