SOS

Balgatar is a neglected village in Kech, deprived of basic necessities. We have no schools or hospital. The people of the village are compelled to send their children to other cities like Turbat, Karachi or Quetta for education.

If someone from the village is ill then they need to travel approximately 170 kilometres to Turbat for treatment, sometimes even people lose their lives because of serious injuries that cannot be treated fast enough. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to please help my village.

Shameem K Bakhtiyar

Balgatar