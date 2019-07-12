close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 13, 2019

SOS

Newspost

 
July 13, 2019

Balgatar is a neglected village in Kech, deprived of basic necessities. We have no schools or hospital. The people of the village are compelled to send their children to other cities like Turbat, Karachi or Quetta for education.

If someone from the village is ill then they need to travel approximately 170 kilometres to Turbat for treatment, sometimes even people lose their lives because of serious injuries that cannot be treated fast enough. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to please help my village.

Shameem K Bakhtiyar

Balgatar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus