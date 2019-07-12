Punjab Youth Festival scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Friday made five more arrests in Punjab Youth Festival scam. The NAB arrested deputy director and Punjab Sports Board Procurement Committee member Tariq Masood, deputy director and member of finance Wilayat Shah, two contractors Ihsan Ul Haq and Imran besides one Syed Wasim, a phony representative of Guinness Book of World Records.