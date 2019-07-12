close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

Punjab Youth Festival scam

National

 
July 13, 2019

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Friday made five more arrests in Punjab Youth Festival scam. The NAB arrested deputy director and Punjab Sports Board Procurement Committee member Tariq Masood, deputy director and member of finance Wilayat Shah, two contractors Ihsan Ul Haq and Imran besides one Syed Wasim, a phony representative of Guinness Book of World Records.

