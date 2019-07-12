I will draw attention of parliament towards sit-ins against inflation: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said he will draw the attention of parliament towards sit-ins being held against inflation and price hike of the basic essentials.

While addressing protesters of the sit-in here on Friday in the front of the Sukkur Press Club, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we do not need Prime Minister Imran Khan’s New Pakistan and said the people needed Bhutto’s Pakistan. He said due to Khan’s policies, the provinces could not meet their tax collection targets.

He also told the gathering that the high inflation was forcing people to commit suicide and the situation was going towards anarchy.Talking about the water share of Sindh, Bilawal said the federal government has refused to give due water share to the province that hurt the growers. He said there was an economic crisis all over the world during the regime of President Asif Ali Zardari, but he raised salaries of the people to meet their expenses.

The PPP chairman said his party did go to the IMF but not like PM Khan, adding that the promises Khan made during his agitation were forgotten. He said he is a selected PM, indeed a selected PM. He said traders, people and workers have rejected the budget presented by the selected PM.

Bilawal said Khan did say that he would not give amnesty scheme, demolish the governor’s house, turned the PM House into a university, not going to IMF and not making lies, not raising gas, POL prices and not flying on commercial aircraft. He said that masses are on streets to get accountability of selected prime minister. He said that not only human rights but also the economic rights were usurped. He said that 10 rupees Roti was now 20 rupees. He promised a smaller cabinet but did not prove his commitment.