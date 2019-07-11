Nawaz gives go-ahead to replace Sanjrani with Hasil

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to play an active parliamentary role and go ahead to remove Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and bring Hasil Bizenjo in his place. Nawaz gave these directives when Shahbaz and other family members including his daughter Maryam Nawaz met him at the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday afternoon for their weekly meeting. This time, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was also allowed to meet him on the directives of the high court. Other family members who met him included son-in-law Capt ® Mohammad Safdar.

The family members remained with Nawaz for a couple of hours and had lunch with him. Upon their arrival, the enthusiastic PML-N workers raised slogans. They had gathered outside the jail since morning. They showered rose petals on vehicles and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against the government. Shahbaz arrived at the jail separately.

Dr Adnan examined the health of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif discussed the prevailing political situation with the PML-N supreme leader. They informed him about the opposition decision of bringing a no confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and replacing him with Hasil Bizenjo. Nawaz directed them to play active parliamentary politics and said the candidate for the chairman Senate should be from a smaller province, preferably from Balochistan, as per the decision of the Rahber Committee.

Maryam informed her father about summons served on her for appearing before a NAB court in Islamabad on July19 in a fresh case. Nawaz directed her to appear before the court and continue her fight against the state repression and injustice being meted out to the Sharif family. He directed Maryam to keep holding public meetings to build public opinion against the unjust and oppressive economic policies of the PTI government and political victimization of opponents.