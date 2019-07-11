close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Summer swimming camp in progress

Sports

LAHORE: Dozens of boys and girls of 5 to 16 years age participated in Punjab Summer Swimming Camp at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Thursday. A team of competent coaches has been assigned the duty to impart modern training to young swimmers at the camp.

SBP Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, in a statement on Thursday; said that the holding of Punjab Summer Swimming Camp is a valuable measure of DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. “Young swimmers must avail this golden opportunity and polish their skills under the guidance of qualified coaches.” “Young male and female swimmers are keenly taking part in Punjab Summer Swimming Camp. The coaches have been advised to teach young swimmers about the basics of swimming during the camp training,” he informed.

