‘VIP’ jail in Cambodia scrapped

PHNOM PENH: A “VIP” prison wing in Cambodia offering cozier cells for a fee has been scrapped, the interior ministry said Thursday, after the plan sparked outrage in the kingdom. Builders broke ground on the $4 million facility in 2017 and it was nearing completion last week. But the government backtracked Thursday, citing a lack of experience in managing the system. “We did plan to have such a facility...but we abandoned the project now,” interior ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak told AFP. Cambodia’s prisons are notoriously overcrowded and inmates already have to pay for basic amenities.
