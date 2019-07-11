CDA to take action for recovery of property tax

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing to take action for recovery of huge amount of property tax from commercial properties in different sector of Islamabad.

Of these commercial properties, eight properties are located in sector I-9, three in F-8, 24 in I-10, three each in F-10 and G-10 and other sectors. An official said most the properties would be sealed. Meanwhile a list of defaulters is also being prepared. Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT conducted joint anti-encroachment operations in the different areas of Islamabad and remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions in connection with on-going anti-encroachment drive.