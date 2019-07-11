close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
July 12, 2019

CDA to take action for recovery of property tax

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
July 12, 2019

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing to take action for recovery of huge amount of property tax from commercial properties in different sector of Islamabad.

Of these commercial properties, eight properties are located in sector I-9, three in F-8, 24 in I-10, three each in F-10 and G-10 and other sectors. An official said most the properties would be sealed. Meanwhile a list of defaulters is also being prepared. Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT conducted joint anti-encroachment operations in the different areas of Islamabad and remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions in connection with on-going anti-encroachment drive.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus