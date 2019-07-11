Whom to blame?

Since the beginning of June, recurring load shedding has become a constant issue in Iqbal Town for an entire day a time so that we are tortured by the scorching summer heat. The phone number of the DKK Complaint centre is never answered. The SDO & XEN remain absent at complaint centres during the daily hours that they are supposed to be there to take complaints. I contacted the chairman of Wapda Lahore and was informed that PESCO is no longer under the control of Wapda Lahore.

In views of the above mentioned facts, I humbly request the concerned authorities to please fix these issues.

Raja G Adowaliya

Rawalpindi

I would like to draw attention towards loadshedding in Peshawar. It happens frequently and at all times. The phone numbers of the SDO and XEN given in electricity bills are not being responded to lodge complaints and get this fixed. It is supposed to be their utmost duty and obligation to answer complaints by consumers round the clock. The UAN number is also seemingly kept engaged to evade complaints from various areas.

I hope that this issue will be resolved soon regarding electricity fluctuation and the concerned authorities that are unable to perform their duties will be accordingly penalized for misconduct and irresponsible attitude.

Nasiruddin Bangash

Peshawar