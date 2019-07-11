Govt urged to declare agriculture emergency

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the government declare agriculture emergency in the country in view of its worsening condition and announce a comprehensive strategy to improve the farmers’ lot.

A resolution adopted by JI Shoora in its recent meeting deplored that agriculture had always been neglected in the past and was not a priority of PTI government. It said PTI in its election campaign, had made tall claims to solve the growers problems but after coming into power, it had taken a U-turn in this respect. The Shoora demanded immediate withdrawal of the GST on the agricultural inputs and agricultural machinery to provide relief to the growers. It called upon the government to ensure due payment to sugarcane growers from mills. The Shoora also called for withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff for tube-wells.