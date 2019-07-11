close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Rs 2m approved for Multan UCs for cleanliness

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

MULTAN: The Punjab government Thursday approved Rs 2 million for each union council for cleanliness and sewerage schemes. Some 500 sanitary workers would be recruited in Multan on daily wages to ensure clean environment in every UC.

Addressing a meeting at circuit house, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said no lame excuse would be acceptable on the part of cleanliness after the allocation funds. He said neat and clean environment and provision of purified drinking water were prime priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and no compromise would be made in this regard. The minister said the allocated funds would be spent on cleanliness, construction of small bridges and sewerage schemes. He said numbers of water filtration plants were lying dead in many UCs due to unavailability of funds.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus