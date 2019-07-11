Rs 2m approved for Multan UCs for cleanliness

MULTAN: The Punjab government Thursday approved Rs 2 million for each union council for cleanliness and sewerage schemes. Some 500 sanitary workers would be recruited in Multan on daily wages to ensure clean environment in every UC.

Addressing a meeting at circuit house, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said no lame excuse would be acceptable on the part of cleanliness after the allocation funds. He said neat and clean environment and provision of purified drinking water were prime priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and no compromise would be made in this regard. The minister said the allocated funds would be spent on cleanliness, construction of small bridges and sewerage schemes. He said numbers of water filtration plants were lying dead in many UCs due to unavailability of funds.