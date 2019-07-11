PM, not opposition, needs NRO: Bilawal

SUKKUR: The of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan, not the opposition, need an NRO.

Talking to media here, Bilawal said the prime minister talks about NRO every time, but the reality is that no opposition member even asked for NRO or plea bargain. He said selected prime ministers often escape from the country. He said politics is not like cricket where amatch can be fixed. He said election reforms are necessary before we talk about mid-term elections.

Bilawal said the PPP always stood by democracy and blood of martyrs would not go waste. He hoped Hasil Bizenjo would be elected as Senate chairman. He said Sadiq Sanjrani should resign himself on moral grounds, adding that they would unveil any rigging if happened during Senate polls.

“Democratic and human rights will remain at risk till the protection of economic rights,” said the PPP chairman. He said the Constitution and democracy were being attacked from every direction. He said the people’s constitutional, economic and democratic rights are being usurped. He said those who are strangling journalism and demolishing slums in the name of building houses will be made accountable.

Bilawal said a joint struggle will have to be launched to protect constitutional and human rights of the people of the country. “There is a storm of taxes, a tsunami of inflation and unemployment for the common man,” said PPP leader.