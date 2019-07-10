Pakistan has become a laughing stock: Khaqan

HAFIZABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said due to non-serious attitude of Imran Khan and his government, Pakistan has become a laughing stock in the world. If the PML-N mandate had not been stolen, Pakistan would have become Asian tiger.

Addressing a workers convention here on Wednesday, he said due to unrealistic and anti-people policies of the government, everyone was frustrated and disappointed. He said PML-N leaders and workers were not afraid of victimisation by Imran Khan as they faced dictator Pervez Musharraf in the past and would not bow down before the selected prime minister. He said people lost confidence in the present accountability process and questioned why Imran had not yet been summoned in the foreign funding case. He challenged Imran to arrest him if he had any allegation against him. He regretted that following startling disclosures in a video talk of an accountability judge, Maryam Nawaz was summoned by an accountability court, which was victimization.

Former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said the presence of a large number of workers in the convention proved that Nawaz Sharif was living in the hearts of people despite the fact that he has been jailed. He said Imran plunged the country into the worst economic crisis and due to his incompetence, the economy of the country during the past ten months has been shattered. The common man has lost senses after seeing inflated gas and electrify bills as well as skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities. He said Imran hoodwinked people by raising the slogan of making a new Pakistan but he failed to fulfill any of his promises.

He said as matter of fact, Imran pushed the country ten years back due to his incompetence. Traders, industrialists and ordinary shopkeepers have been burdened with heavy taxes and have started protests and strikes. PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the convention of PML-N workers was a message for the rulers that nothing could be achieved by victimizing PML-N leaders. She said the country was facing the worst economic crisis which has deteriorated the life of a common. Everyone is cursing the selected prime minister. She said the time was not far off when the new sun would rise on the horizon of Pakistan in the form of Nawaz Sharif and the country would be put on the path to prosperity. She ridiculed the prime minster for visiting different countries with begging bowl.

Former federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, President PML-N Women Wing Nuzhat Sadiq and MPA Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh also addressed the convention.