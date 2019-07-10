close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
July 11, 2019

Wife’s killer sentenced to death

Karachi

July 11, 2019

A model court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death after he was found guilty of killing his wife. The incharge of model court, District East’s additional sessions judge, awarded death penalty to accused Sabir Hussain and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs300,000 to the legal heirs of the deceased. According to the prosecution, he had stabbed his wife Khair-un-Nisa to death over a domestic dispute in 2012 within the jurisdiction of the Landhi police station.

