China’s Xi tells officials not to be lazy and ‘spend whole day eating’

BEIJING: Chinese officials must not use the fight against corruption as an excuse to sit around and do nothing, idling their time away and “spending the whole day eating”, President Xi Jinping told a meeting of senior Communist Party leaders on Tuesday, a British wire service reported.

Since Xi began his war on graft after assuming power in late 2012, the party and government have repeatedly scolded officials who think they can avoid punishment by trying to keep a low profile by not doing their jobs or making decisions. —P11