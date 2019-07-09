Dr. Zafar promises stern action if doctors found negligent

Islamabad: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here Tuesday to inquire after the 6 year-old child patient Jia, whose arm had to be amputated a day earlier, allegedly due to negligent handling by the hospital staff. Meanwhile, doctors of the Children’s Hospital closed the Children’s OPD early in the day as a mark of protest over having been manhandled by relatives and attendants of the minor girl patient.

Dr. Zafar sympathized with the family and assured them that stern action would be taken against doctors if the inquiry committee establishes medical negligence. “The moment I learnt about the matter, I contacted the Executive Director of PIMS and asked him to immediately constitute an inquiry committee to probe the matter. I also suggested that the committee should include members other than PIMS doctors,” he assured to the family.

“Only after justice is served will we believe in the creation of a Naya Pakistan,” the victim’s attendant said to Dr. Zafar, who also presented flowers and chocolates to the patient.

The protesting doctors, on the other hand, alleged having been served with life threats by a rowdy mob comprising the patient’s attendants and relatives—some of them allegedly carrying arms. They demanded that FIR be lodged against the attendants and the law be allowed to take its course, failing which all components of PIMS will completely be shut down in protest from today (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, both Dr. Zafar Mirza and IG Police, Islamabad, Amir Nawaz also inquired after the 4-year-old child from Bhara Kahu who was allegedly raped and is currently fighting for her life at PIMS. The child was unconscious at the time of filing of this report, and her treatment was continuing. According to the girl’s father, she was recovered lying unconscious in the bushes, where she had allegedly been dumped by the perpetrators of the crime. “The police is extended all possible cooperation. I appeal to the PM to take notice of the incident and to bring the culprits to book,” he stated.

The IG termed the incident as extremely unfortunate and shared that 30 suspects have been arrested are being interrogated.