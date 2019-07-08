PbBC demands suo motu of leaked video

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has called for a suo motu notice urging Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to order an inquiry into a leaked video of an accountability court’s judge wherein he allegedly confessed to have convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under coercion.

In a statement issued on Monday, PbBC Vice chairman Shahnawaz Ismail Gujjar said the video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik put a big question mark not only on the legitimacy of the conviction of Nawaz Sharif and other members of his family but the cases pending against other politicians. “Under the given circumstances fingers being raised on the role of present judiciary are not uncalled for,” he said and alleged that promotion of judge Malik as district & sessions judge and his subsequent appointment in accountability court had also been not done in transparent manner.