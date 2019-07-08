Punjab Police asked to use tech to improve performance

LAHORE: Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan applauded the performance of Lahore police in safe recovery of a girl child kidnapped for ransom.

Professional use of modern technology to solve the difficult and sensitive case is admirable. IG Arif Nawaz has said CCPO Lahore, DIG Investigation, SP CIA and all Lahore police deserve congratulations and accolade for safely recovering the girl child, Meerab, kidnapped for ransom from Ameen Park Lahore. They effectively used the latest technology with professional excellence to recover the child from Hafizabad and handed her over safely to her family. He said Meerab kidnapping case was a challenging case for the police and SP CIA Usman Ijaz Bajwa and his team successfully worked it out in professional way and child was returned harmless to her family. The IG directed for carrying on working to protect the lives and properties of public with the same professionalism to further improve the confidence building among public and police.

He expressed these views during a cash and commendation certificates distribution ceremony among the police team members who recovered Meerab safely here on Monday at Central Police Office. In the ceremony, the IG distributed commendation certificates and a cash amount of 280,000 among 13 officers and officials including DSP Muhammad Usman Haider, Inspector Muhammad Ashfaq But, Inspector Sajwar Tariq, Sub- Inspector Waseem Akram, Sub- Inspector Abdul Wahab, TSI Shahpar Shehbaz, TSI Abdulmanan Iftikhar, SI Amir Shehzad, ASI Naeem Shehzad, SI Hussain Farooq ASI Maqbool Ahmad, Muhammad Shehbaz Ali and Munawar Ali. The IG while praising the performance of SP CIA Usman Ijaz Bajwa and his team said CIA team professionally investigated the case and cracked it successfully within a short time.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation led by DIG Special Protection Unit Sheikh Muhammad Umar departed for China. The delegate will apprise the Chinese government about the security measures taken for the CPEC projects and Chinese Professionals. The delegation includes senior officers of Punjab Police and Interior Ministry who will meet Chinese officials to extend mutual cooperation and to discuss professional matters. During meeting, matters regarding SPU Officials training, Communications, weapons and vehicles will be discussed while Pakistani delegation will brief relevant officials about the security arrangements for Chinese citizens, investors, and professionals. After this visit, a senior level Chinese delegation will also visit Pakistan soon.