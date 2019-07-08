Davis Cup team for India tie finalised

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team for the historic Davis Cup tie against India has been given final shape following trials that concluded at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.

The tie is to be played on the same courts on September 14 and 15. The team members are Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan (automatic selection). Three other members are Mohammad Abid Mushtaq, Muzammil Murtaza and Muddassar Murtaza.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) had also called Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Ahmad Chaudhry (wild card) and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (juniors No 1) for trials.

Abid Ali Akbar and Shahzad did not turn up for trials. The PTF sources said that both were nursing their injuries. Though Pakistan will rely heavily on Aisam and Aqeel, the two will not have a solid back up support.

The tie against India has already been billed as tie of the decade. Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I of the Asia Oceania Zone. The team winning the Group I tie would directly make it to play off of the World Group-a stage where the world’s best are to flex their muscles.

The choice of court this time is with Pakistan. India would be coming to Pakistan for the very first time in 55 years to figure in the tie. Almost 13 years back Pakistan travelled to India to play the tie that went down to the wire (5th match) with Aqeel ultimately losing in an extended five-set thriller against L Paes.

The trials were held on round robin basis. Mushaf K Zia, a former Davis Cup captain, supervised the trials. Some of the players, including Ahmad Choudhary who was awarded wild card for trials, were seen leaving the trials halfway through.