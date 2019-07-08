NAB authorises another investigation against Sharjeel

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has started an investigation against former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon over allegations of money laundering and having assets beyond his known sources of income.

A spokesperson for NAB Karachi said in compliance with the NAB chairman’s initiative of ‘Zero Tolerance against Corruption’, the anti-graft watchdog had authorised an investigation against Memon over his alleged involvement in money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income.

The spokesperson said Memon, who had held portfolios of information and archives, local government, and works and services departments in the Sindh cabinet, had in the aforesaid capacities allegedly committed the offence of corruption as defined in the

Section 9(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.