Soil health cards distributed

SARGODHA: The provincial government has distributed 30,760 soil health cards among farmers across division.Agriculture Director Ramzan Khan Niazi told on Sunday that the Agriculture Department was providing assistance to farmers for getting the best yield of their crops. He said that soil cards would facilitate farmers in solving soil diseases problems. Farmers counseling would be ensured through the cards and information would also be provided for the use of pesticides and fertilisers according to the land requirements, he added. He said that 64,253 soil samples had been collected so far from different areas, out of the set targets of 79,439 samples. The expert said that 69.34 per cent targets had been achieved and the cards had also been issued to these people after getting laboratories results.