Prices of perishable items remain high

LAHORE: Surging trend in the prices of essential perishable items continued due to ineffective price control mechanism and impact of fuel prices as freight charges and other overheads were increased and sellers passed it on to the consumers.

The rates of almost all vegetables and fruits have been high for the last three consecutive weeks, but the government failed to check the prices. During this week again the rates of all seasonal vegetables remained high. Further increase in seasonal vegetables is also expected with the start of monsoon which will affect the supplies. However, now supplies of all seasonal vegetables are smooth but the prices have skyrocketed.

The government failed to control artificial price hike and violation of fixed rate list. This week again a number of seasonal vegetables were not sold on account of wrong pricing including biter gourd, brinjal, coriander, carrots, cauliflower and cabbage along with some fruits including apples and papaya.

The price of potato soft skin was gained by Rs16 per kg was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, store variety fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, and potato sugar free gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, while stored variety was sold at Rs45 per kg.

This week official price of onion was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, mixed sold at Rs45 per kg while A-grade sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato was also increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs37 to 40 per kg. The price of lemon was fixed at Rs81 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs90 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs39 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 167 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic hernaiy gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs167 to 173 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg and garlic Chinese increased by Rs14 per kg, was fixed at Rs200 to 206 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Ginger Chinese gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs242 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg. Brinjal was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs46 to 47 per kg, and local at Rs38 to 39 per kg, while sold at Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd local was further increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs76 to 79 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs60 to 61 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

Cauliflower was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs50 to 51 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Pumpkin was increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg.

Luffa was fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Lady finger was fixed at Rs56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs71 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Green chilli price was gained by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 69 per kg, sold Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum stable at Rs82 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Carrot was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs120 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Beans were fixed at Rs95 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Mangoes (pickle) unripe fixed at Rs30 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs68 to 152 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs43 to 46 per dozen, sold at Rs65 per dozen, while A-category was not available there and outside the markets sold at Rs80 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs92 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Different varieties of mangoes were fixed at Rs53 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs85 to 130 per kg. Peach A-category fixed at Rs126 to 132 per kg, and B-category at Rs71 to 75 per kg, while mixed quality was sold at Rs120 to 130 per kg.