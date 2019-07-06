Babar breaks Miandad’s record for most WC runs

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam has broken Javed Miandad’s nearly three-decade-old record for most runs in a single World Cup for Pakistan by scoring 474 runs in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

The 24-year-old scored one century and three fifties in the tournament. Miandad had scored 437 runs in 1992, a private news channel reported. Shaheen Shah Afridi took six wickets for 35 runs in the final group match against Bangladesh and became the youngest player, at 19, to achieve this feat in the World Cup.

He was also declared the Man of the Match and picked up 16 wickets in five matches. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir dismissed 17 batsmen and remained the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan. Imam-ul-Haq scored 316 runs and remained the second most successful batsman for Pakistan after Babar Azam.