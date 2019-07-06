Frustrated teacher

I am a primary teacher working in the Sindh ED since 2014. I am posted at Dadu and my husband is posted as a lecturer in Hyderabad. I have been trying to transfer there under the wedlock policy and because of medical issues since 2017, but every time bureaucratic hurdles have deliberately been created to delay my case. Many teachers have been getting their transfer orders on the wedlock policy basis either by using their political clout or through other means.

I lodged a complaint on the PM’s Citizens Portal for my transfer on June 5, 2019. The last status on June 28 was a reply stating that my transfer was being issued within a week. I have waited as long as possible for further replies but I fear of red tape again. I sincerely request the concerned authorities to kindly expedite my transfer process.

Zahida A, Dadu