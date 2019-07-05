LSA rehearsals in full swing

KARACHI: The Lux Style Awards is in its 18th year and this time, expect a lot of hosts and entertainment segments that will dazzle and amaze the audience.

These awards rehearsals are happening in full swing with a plethora of stars performing onstage. Awards honours excellence in the categories of music, fashion, film and television. prominent celebrities including Lux girls, Saba Qamar, Maya Ali, Mehwish Hayat, Momina Mustehsan, Ahmed Ali Butt and others are here in Karachi for rehearsals working hard to create a great show for the audience.

Catwalk Events, CEO, Frieha Altaf is the show-director for LSA working tirelessly to make sure the show is up to the mark and goes smoothly without any glitches. The red carpet will be as glamorous as the show itself and it’s something to look forward to at this year’s awards. The red carpet will be packed with exciting activities for stars to interact with their fans. The lifetime achievement awards in entertainment and fashion categories will be going to two very special people this year. People have to wait to see who will be awarded this prestigious honour. The LSA voting closed on the 30th of June and it’s a matter of time till we find out who’s taking home the award in each category. The show is slated to air on GEO. While we wait for the onstage action at the LSA, there is plenty of excitement backstage, in the lead up to the big night.

As the preps continue, Pakistani stars post a stream of snaps of the happenings behind the scenes. The mesmerising evening of the Lux Style Awards 2019, an important event of the country’s entertainment industry is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Sunday). According to details, the rehearsals for the fabulous event have started in the metropolis and are going on in full swing. Many celebrities who will be performing at the coming awards ceremony are dead busy in their preparations and practices to give their best at the awards night. It could be said that this year’s 18th Lux Style Awards would be better than the previous ones as Pakistani entertainment industry is making all its way towards an unending success in the world of films and dramas globally. People are waiting for the awards night impatiently. The ceremony will take place in Karachi.