Marsh out of WC with fractured arm

LONDON: Australia batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a fractured forearm, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday (July 5). Wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb, who had narrowly missed out on selection earlier, has been named as his replacement.

The 35-year-old veteran got hit on his forearm by pacer Pat Cummins in the nets at Old Trafford and was sent for scans immediately which revealed the fracture. Apart from Marsh, Australia had a huge scare when batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also suffered a similar fate when he got hit on his right forearm by Mitchell Starc. But unlike Marsh, Maxwell has been cleared of any serious damage and Australia are likely to take a late call on his availability for their final round-robin clash.