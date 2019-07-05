Belgrade condemns threats to Kosovo Albanian journalist

BELGRADE: Serbia’s prime minister on Friday condemned death threats and anti-Albanian insults received by a Kosovo Albanian journalist reporting for a Belgrade-based television channel.

Premier Ana Brnabic called the threats on social media "unimaginable in the 21st century" and urged that the persons who sent them be "found as quickly as possible and be adequately sanctioned".

The targeting of journalist Zana Cimili -- the Pristina correspondent for N1 television -- comes at a time of rising tension between Serbia and Kosovo. Talks between Belgrade and Pristina on the status of Kosovo have reached a stalemate despite pressure from the international community after Pristina introduced 100 percent taxes on Serbian goods.

Belgrade has for years refused to recognise the independence of its former province with an ethnic Albanian majority. Cimili, who speaks both Serbian and Albanian, covers events in Kosovo for N1 and also works for AFPTV.

The N1 channels has been critical of authorities in the region and has often had difficult relations with Belgrade. Head of N1 Jugoslav Cosic welcomed the prime minister’s condemnation but added that "the ruling coalition in Serbia creates an atmosphere in which right wing people and hooligans think it is OK to attack N1"

"In attacking N1 as they do, they encourage those kind of people," Cosic told AFP. The association of journalists in Kosovo urged "competent institutions to find as quickly as possible who is behind these threats."