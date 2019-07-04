Five BRA terrorists arrested in Rajanpur

LAHORE: A terrorism plot was defeated on Thursday in Rajanpur through an intelligence-based operation by the CTD Punjab and five terrorists of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) were arrested.

An IED planted on railway track, weapons and funds for terrorism financing were recovered from the terrorists. Brahmdagh Bugti was financing these terrorists from abroad. The CTD Rajanpur received information that five terrorists were present at Railway Track at KM No 204 Puli No 370, Mauza Gyanmal, in the limits of Police Station Umerkot, district Rajanpur. They were planning to target the railway track.

A CTD team raided the place and arrested the terrorists Hussain Bakhsh alias Bagga Reesh, Bakhsh, Balach alias Balash, Raheem Ali, Mujahiddin alias Mojoo. All belonged to the BRA, Baggi Commander Group. Recoveries from them include 2 pistols (30 bore), one planted IED (6 kg), safety fuse, prima cord, detonator and cash for terrorism financing.