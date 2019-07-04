Rains forecast until Sunday

Islamabad: Offering a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, rains will fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas from today (Friday) through Sunday.

The weathermen forecast the strengthening of the current weak-moderate monsoon currents, which, they said, will cause a rainy spell. They said rains coupled with dust and thunderstorms and strong winds would fall at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Friday to Sunday, while such weather conditions would prevail at isolated places in Zhob, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan divisions from Friday evening to Sunday.

The weathermen also forecast more rainfall next week saying few moderate-heavy rains coupled with dust and thunderstorms will fall at scattered places of Islamabad, upper Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Monday to Thursday.

They said the rainy spell would also occur at isolated places in DG Khan division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan divisions during the period.