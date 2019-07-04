Traders set up protest camp

PESHWAR: Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran held a protest camp against the government to tax small businesses at Shoba Bazaar here on Thursday. Malik Meher Ilahi, leader of the Tanzeem, in a press statement said that they would go on shutter down strike if their demands were not met. He said that the privileged class had been exempted, while small traders like pushcarts and street vendors were being registered for taxes. He asked the chief justice to take suo moto notice against the government decision of bringing small traders into tax net.