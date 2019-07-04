ICJ to announce decision in Jadhav case live on 17th

ISLAMABAD: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its decision in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17, said a declaration issued on Thursday. Jadhav currently in the custody of Pakistan’s security forces is accused of espionage in Balochistan and terrorism - both the charges are punishable by death under the law of the land.

ICJ judge Abdul Qavi Ahmed Yousuf Baig will read the decision at the Hague Palace, the entire proceeding will be live broadcasted at the ICJ's website. Commander Jadhav — an Indian Navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan after he entered into Pakistan from Iran.

Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities. In a reaction to the move, Pakistan’s relations with neighboring India tensed, and New Delhi approached the ICJ to hear the case. On May 18, 2017, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of Jadhav until a final decision was made in the proceedings.