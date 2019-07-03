Dubai Duty Free shops now accept Indian rupee

DUBAI: Indian tourists don’t have to convert the Indian rupee while shopping at Dubai duty free airports as the currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport.

“Yes, we have started accepting the Indian rupee,” a Dubai duty free staff told Gulf News on Wednesday.

Nearly 90 million passengers passed through Dubai airports last year. Of them, 12.2 million were Indians. Most of them came from the Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Cochin.

Earlier, Indian travellers had to convert the rupee into Dollar, Dirham or Euro before they could shop at Dubai’s duty free shops. “This is a great move and will benefit us immensely,” said an Indian tourist.

With the latest move, the Indian rupee has become the 16th currency to be accepted for transaction at Dubai Duty-Free since its opening in December 1983.

Dubai Duty Free has grown into one of the biggest travel retail operators in the world. Last year was a milestone year for Dubai Duty Free which celebrated its 35th anniversary on December 20, 2018 and crossed the $2 billion mark on December 29.

Dubai Duty Free currently operates some 38,000 square metre of retail space at Dubai International Airport and 4,000 sqm at Al Maktoum International that will grow in line with the massive development plans of Dubai South.

Now employing over 6,100 people, the operation has consistently raised the benchmark for airport retailing and it continues to grow. Of the original 100 staff who joined in 1983, 25 are still in active service and referred to as “Pioneers”.