43 booked for water, power theft

SARGODHA: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force and Irrigation authorities booked 43 people involved in electricity and water theft across the district.Police said on Wednesday that the Fesco Tack force conducted raids at Miana Hazara, Badar Ranjha, Naseerpur Kalan, Bakho Wala, Hujjan, Mateela, 128-SB and other areas of the district and caught 17 people red-handed over stealing electricity from main transmission lines. The irrigation authorities arrested 26 farmers over illegally watering farms from canal. The accused were identified as Azhar, Asif, Mubashir, Ilyas, Imran, Asad, Iqbal, Tariq, Wasif Masih, Saqib and Fazal.

15 held with narcotics: Police arrested 15 drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said on Wednesday that during continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdictions and arrested 15 accused. The police recovered 670 grams hashish, 39 litres liquor, five pistols, one revolver and two guns from them. The accused were identified as Zulqarnain, Amir Ali, Kashif, Ali Hamza, Javed, Arshad, Asif, Imran, Fiaz, Usman, Tahir Abbas and Abdullah Hayat.