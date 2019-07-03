UVAS signs MoU on bio-safety

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and an NGO signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement Pakistan Biorisk Management (PBMP) Programme activities through mutual coordination of stakeholders and to control zoonotic pathogens.

Under the MoU, bio-safety practices will be strengthened in UVAS and its all sub-campuses at Khan Bahadar Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang and Ravi Campus, Pattoki. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and executive director of the NGO, Dr Asghar Ali, signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The VC said that it was direly needed to work on bio-safety and bio-security practices and UVAS’s doors were open to providing facilities and technical assistance to professionals from across Pakistan.

Dr Asghar Ali said, “His organisation is focusing on bio-safety and bio security issues and contributing to the capacity building by providing equipment required to laboratories.” He praised the state-of-the-art lab facilities at the UVAS. According to the MoU, the NGO will provide technical support to the laboratories of UVAS and its sub-campuses on a regular basis regarding bio safety and bio-security. The NGO will assist the UVAS in constituting a bio-safety committee for regular review of bio-safety and bio-security status in the UVAS laboratory and the laboratory would be strengthened through provision of essential equipment and reagents. It will also provide bio-safety kits for training.

delegation: A delegation of Civil Service Commission (CSC) Maldives visited Virtual University Wednesday and discussed the possibility of having bilateral cooperation in the academic sector.

The delegation headed by President CSC Dr Aly Shameem along with Mr Zakariya Hussain, Member, CSC Maldives, Ms Fathimath Habeeba, Director, CSC Maldives, Mr Shahumeel Ahmed, Senior Finance Executive, CSC Maldives, Ms Aishath Hameeda, Senior Administration Executive, CSC Maldives had the meeting with the Rector of Virtual University of Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by Rector, Virtual University, Naeem Tariq. Dr Masroor Elahi Babar, Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Virtual University, Mohsin Javed Registrar Virtual University, Ehsen Zafar Puri Director ICT, Abdul Majid Director of Quality Enhancement and Suleman Khan Adviser Virtual University participated in the meeting.

The Rector welcomed the guests and showed interest in developing long-standing cooperation in various sectors of education. He said that VUP was providing quality education to all aspiring students irrespective of their age, gender, religion, and geographical location by using modern ICT across the globe. Dr Aly Shameem praised the setup of Virtual University and its mode of education. Mr Baber General Manager Virtual University Television Network briefed the delegation about the Virtual University’s Television Network.