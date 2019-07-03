close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

PHF to announce important decisions soon

Sports

July 4, 2019

KARACHI: The PHF high officials will address a press conference in either Karachi or Lahore to announce decisions about qualifying rounds of Tokyo Olympics 2020, national championship, the professional hockey league and other important issues, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

The PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa will address the press conference. The national championship is to be held in Karachi in July and August. Besides, Pakistan are to participate in the SAG in Nepal in December. PHF also has to announce schedule of national team’s training camp, the national selection committee and the coaches and the managers of senior and junior teams.

