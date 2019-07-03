NAB approves filing of corruption reference against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of NAB gave approval of filing another corruption reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari allegedly in misappropriation in financial feasibility sought for M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Private Limited and fake accounts that caused a loss of Rs6.77 billion to the national exchequer. While at the same time, according to NAB sources, the NAB has cleared the name of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from all the charges in Park Lane Estate Pvt Limited related to Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd and closed the investigation against him. According to sources, the NAB did not find any proof and evidence against Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the probe of Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd of Parthenon so he was cleared from the investigation while the second investigation on the Park Lane Pvt Ltd was still going on.

The meeting of the Executive Board of NAB was held with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in which it approved filing of four references, 8 investigations and 6 inquiries. It is to be mentioned that the NAB Rawalpindi had already arrested Asif Zardari in Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd and it is expected that the corruption reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari would be filed within few days.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also facing investigation in Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd but his name was not in list of other accused with former President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to sources, the Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance, NAO 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, for Zardari’s alleged involvement in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited.

Besides approving a filing of corruption reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB’s Executive Board also approved the investigation against Saifullah family that includes ex-Senator Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Salim Saifullah, Hamayun Saifullah and others and inquiry against Ex-Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akram Khan Durrani and MPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Durrani.

The NAB’s Executive Board approved filing of corruption reference against Director General Health Services Dr Ayub Roze and others allegedly for awarding contract for drugs to control Dengue to the favourites that caused a loss of over Rs70 million to national exchequer.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved filing of corruption reference against Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority Multan and others for allegedly calculating the cost estimations against the facts of feasibility report of Multan Metro Bus Project, awarding the contracts illegally and delay in completion of the project that increased cost of the project that caused a loss of over Rs770 million to national exchequer.

The NAB’s Executive Board accorded approval to file a corruption reference against Hayat Muhammad Mandokhel of Messers Exad Private Limited. They have been accused of misappropriating Rs455.7444 million of the national exchequer.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved 8-investigations that include investigation against Saifullah Family including Senator Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Hamayun Saifullah and others, ex-provincial minister Balochistan Sadiq Umrani and others, Ex-Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Karachi Manzoor Qadir, Chief Security Officer Peshawar Development Authority Major (R) Syed Khalid Amin, officials of Sindh Social Relief Fund and others, Project Director of Extension of Pat Feeder Canal Project Dera Murad Jamali Balochistan, officials of the Machinery Maintenance Division of Khaipur and Shikarpur and contractors and officials of the Education Works Department Jacobabad.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved holding of inquiry against ex-Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior leader of the JUI-F Akram Khan Durrani, Azam Khan Durrani MPA of KP Assembly, Irfan Duranni and others, officials of the Wireless Local Loop/Long distance International Companies, officials of the Nepra, Chief Commercial Officer of the PIA Bilal Sheikh and others, officials of National Highway Authority and against officials of the PAK PWD.

The Executive Board of the NAB approved closing inquiries against Ali Madad Sher, former Education Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena member Provincial Assembly Punjab, Muhammad Sher Cheena, Additional Advocate General Revenue Department, Bhakkar and others, Capital Market Management Company Bahawalpur and others, management of Punjab Meet Processing Company Faisalabad, Athar Hayat, Chief Operating Officer, Messers Baham Associates and others, Tamash Khan, former Nazim/member Provincial Assembly Peshawar.

The Executive Board meeting of the NAB accorded approval of sending investigations against Ahmed Hussain Dhehr, Member National Assembly Multan and others, board of Revenue, Punjab, officials of Sindh Police, Chief Secretary Sindh, Akbar Ayub Khan, Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation and others, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Yasin, Ghazala Shaheen, former Member Provincial Assembly and others, Vital Group of Companies, owners of Bahawalnagar, Board of Revenue, Punajb, officials of PHA, Multan, to Chief Secretary, Punjab for legal action.

While addressing the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said corruption was the root cause of all ills which is main hurdle in progress of the country. NAB was vigorously pursuing the policy of ‘Accountability for All.’ He said NAB would have to deposit the looted Rs326 billion and deposited into national exchequer. “The self esteem of all should be ensured and no laxity would be tolerated,” he said. He said the NAB officers think elimination of corruption as their national obligation. ‘Faith of NAB was to ensure Corruption Free Pakistan’.