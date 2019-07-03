Al Baraka Bank opens branch at Malir Cantt

KARACHI: Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Ltd opens a branch at Malir Cantt. Karachi. Al Baraka is a dedicated Islamic Bank offering a host of Shariah-compliant products and services for Retail and Corporate customers.

With the opening of this branch, Al Baraka Bank’s branch network has now reached over 190 branches across 97 cities and towns of Pakistan.

The Malir Cantt. Branch was inaugurated by the CEO Al Baraka Bank, Mr. Ahmed Shuja Kidwai; Deputy CEO, Mr. Nadeem Amjad Khan; Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Syed Kazim Raza and Regional Distribution Head South, Mr. Atif Ghouri along with other senior officers of the bank along with its distinguished customers.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said, “Al Baraka is committed towards promoting Islamic Banking in Pakistan by offering Shariah-compliant products and services to suit its customers’ needs. Opening of branches is just one of the many initiatives the bank has taken to enhance the outreach of Islamic Banking in Pakistan. We strongly believe in partnering with our customers and strive to build long term customer relationships.”

Al Baraka Bank Pakistan is part of the Al Baraka Banking Group, a leading International Islamic Banking Group with an authorized capital of US $2.5 billion. The group has a wide geographical presence in the form of subsidiary banking units and representative offices in 17 countries, which in turn provide their services through over 700 branches.****