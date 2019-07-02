close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

Convicted, disqualified by court has become deputy PM: Bilawal

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday lashed at senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen for announcing agricultural policy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through his twitter accounted tweeted that Convicted disqualified “Deputy PM” is addressing the nation on agriculture policy while falsely accused not convicted former president’s interview censored. “This is a New Pakistan, a Pakistan of hypocrites, not one but two Pakistan (Yeh hai Naya Pakistan, Munafiq’on ka Pakistan, Aik nahi do Pakistan),” he twitted.

Bilawal further asked why Jahangir Tareen held press conference at Press Information Department (PID) as only eligible ministers are allowed to use that venue.

While through another tweet, Bilawal mocked the Asset declaration Scheme and tweeted that, “Whether anyone declares Baynami Prime Minister in the amnesty scheme.” He tweeted that, “Baynami wazeer-e-azam ko kis nay amnesty scheme may declare kia.”

Sabah adds: Meanwhile Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Tareen holding presser at PID is a contempt of court.

The one who admitted money laundering is using government resources, she continued. Marriyum also said that the one declared liar by the Supreme Court (SC) is telling truth to the people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus