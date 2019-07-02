Toll-free number launched in KP to register HR complaints

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Right Sultan Muhammad Khan launched toll-free number 0800-11180 for registration of complaints against violation of human rights at the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights here on Tuesday.

The minister launched the service by receiving a test call on the toll-free number. He commended the team for successfully executing the facility. Sultan Muhammad Khan said that as per law, strict action would be taken and justice would be provided to the victims after registering their complaints. Everyone can now dial the toll-free number without any cost during working hours and can register complaints, he added.