Lower Dir truant officials warned of action

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at an open forum on Tuesday asked the officials to try to come up to the expectations of the people.

He said the officials found absent from duties and who showed incompetency would be fired from services as every servant of the government was accountable to public and no one was above the law.

Shaukat Ali Yousazai expressed these views while addressing at an open forum held at Ziarat Talash in Lower Dir district.

Heads of all departments, area elders and a large number of local government representatives were present on the occasion.

The locals pointed out to a number of issues faced by them and related to water and power department (Wapda), health and other departments and demanded the deputy commissioner address their grievances as soon as possible.

The deputy commissioner issued on the spot directives to the department concerned to forthwith resolve the public grievances and submit a report to his office within a week.

He said the government had strictly banned entry of male officials into girls schools and warned a strict action would be taken against the officials violating the rules.

Shaukat Ali said the district government would soon release compensation to the landowners of Talash bypass as the district government had received the amount.