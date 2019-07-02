Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Rana Sanaullah and five others have been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a narcotics case.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced Rana Sanaullah, Akram, Amir, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Khan and Imran Farooq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas at the District Courts on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the investigation officer told the court that the suspects were arrested for “possessing heroin and other drugs”. He said their physical remand was not required and the court could send them to jail on judicial remand.

The court then sent the suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and directed the ANF to produce them again on July 16.Elaborate security arrangements were made on the occasion. A large contingent of police was positioned inside and outside the court, and more than 400 officials of the Anti-Riot Force were present.

Rana Sanaullah and the others were shifted to Camp Jail afterwards. In prison, the PML-N leader would be given B-class facilities, Camp Jail Lahore officials said. The jail officials said B-class facilities include a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, as well as some other amenities.

A number of PML-N workers had gathered outside the court to express solidarity with Rana Sanaullah. All roads leading to the court were closed temporarily and traffic wardens were posted to redirect traffic.

A day earlier, the ANF arrested the former law minister from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukhheki while he was going from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF had registered a case against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.

It was alleged the ANF recovered 15 kilograms of heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car and the operation was conducted on a tip-off.Meanwhile, Geo News reported that PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif alleged Rana Sanaullah was arrested in order to “divert the public’s attention from the oppressive budget” passed last week. Sharif, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said Sanaullah’s arrest is “injustice, oppression, and [use of] force”.

“Imran Niazi had Rana Sanaullah arrested in order to divert the public’s attention from the oppressive budget and the ongoing strikes,” he said, using the incumbent premier’s last name instead of the popular ‘Khan’.

“The PML-N members who met [Prime Minister] Imran Khan will be questioned,” the party leader said. “A committee has been set up and we are sending notice to them.”Sharif also summoned a high-level party huddle earlier on Tuesday to consult with members over political developments in light of the recent arrest of Sanaullah. The party’s senior leadership was directed to meet at Sharif’s Model Town residence to devise strategies and a future course of action. Geo News sources privy to the development said the PML-N would also look into the recent arrests of other Opposition leaders as well.