Tue Jul 02, 2019
Sabah
July 2, 2019

Afghan president lauds vision of Imran, General Bajwa

National

KABUL: Afghan President Dr. Ashraf Ghani says his country wants good relations with Pakistan and would fully support all efforts for achieving the shared goals of regional cooperation prosperity and connectivity.

In an interview, he said we are hopeful about the recent engagements between leadership of both countries. The Afghan President appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for keenly supporting a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

